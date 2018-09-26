Longford’s Michael Nugent to box for Ireland against Germany
Schoolboys International in the National Boxing Stadium this Friday night
Longford’s Michael Nugent, a second year student at St Mel’s College, will box for Ireland in a Schoolboys International against Germany this Friday night in the National Boxing Stadium, starting at 7pm.
Michael, a member of the Olympic Mullingar Boxing Club, is a rising young star in the sport and his German opponent in the 41.5KG Division in Friday’s international is Koray Ocal.
It is a proud honour for the St Mel's student to represent his country. A parade of all boxers will take place at 6:45pm and following the introductions and anthems, the boxing will commence.
The IABA wishes all athletes the very best of luck in Friday’s international and welcomes Team Germany to Ireland.
