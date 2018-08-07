Longford's Darragh Greene qualifies for his third semi-final at European Swimming Championships
Longford swimmer Darragh Greene made it three from three for semi-finals with the 23-year-old progressing from the 50m Breaststroke heats at the European Swimming Championships in Glasgow this morning in a time of 27.66.
The National Centre Dublin swimmer narrowly missed the 100m Breaststroke Final on Friday after a swim-off and he placed 13th overall in the 200m Breaststroke.
He’ll be back in the pool later today, ranked 13th, at 5.18pm.
It’s another SEMI FINAL for @GreeneDarragh he’s through 13th in the 50m Breaststroke in 27.66, @amurphyswims touches in 28.09 #Glasgow2018 #teamarenaIRL ☘️ pic.twitter.com/O7p7qb4Z7N— Swim Ireland (@swimireland) August 7, 2018
Well done Darragh looking forwards to the semi-finals this evening @GreeneDarragh #Glasgow2018 #swimireland— Ronan McNevin (@RonanMcNevin) August 7, 2018
