Longford's Darragh Greene qualifies for his third semi-final at European Swimming Championships

Longford swimmer Darragh Greene made it three from three for semi-finals with the 23-year-old progressing from the 50m Breaststroke heats at the European Swimming Championships in Glasgow this morning in a time of 27.66.

The National Centre Dublin swimmer narrowly missed the 100m Breaststroke Final on Friday after a swim-off and he placed 13th overall in the 200m Breaststroke.

He’ll be back in the pool later today, ranked 13th, at 5.18pm.

