Competition: Win tickets to Longford v Kildare All-Ireland SFC qualifier clash

Thanks to the GAA Media Relations Department, the Longford Leader has a pair of tickets for the eagerly anticipated Longford v Kildare Round 2 All-Ireland Senior Football Qualifier on Saturday, June 23 at 7pm Glennon Brothers Pearse Park to giveaway.



Demand for tickets for the big match is brisk and patrons are advised that as this game is expected to achieve a 90% capacity, it is an all ticket game and therefore it is unlikely that tickets will be available on match day.



To be in with a chance of winning the tickets, all you have got to do is answer the following question;



Name the Kildare legend who managed Longford from 2009 to 2013?



Send your answer via email, with ‘GAA Competition Longford v Kildare’ in the subject line, along with your name and contact telephone number, to newsroom@longfordleader.ie by 12 noon on Friday, June 22



We will announce the winner at lunchtime on Friday. Best of luck!

Also read: Longford have home advantage for the clash against Kildare in the All-Ireland qualifiers