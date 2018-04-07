Longford’s Gerry Quinn wins a Silver medal in the 200m IM at the Irish Open Swimming Championships

Gerry Quinn, representing Longford Swimming Club, won another medal on Day 4 of the Irish Open Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin this Saturday evening.

Quinn made the podium in the final of the Men 200m Individual Medley, clocking 2:04.69 in collecting a Silver medal after winning a Bronze medal on Day 2 when he finished third in the Men 100m Freestyle on Thursday evening, and like Darragh Greene has done Longford so proud in achieving National success.

The winner of the Gold medal in the 200m IM was Ben Griffin, NCD/Trojan in a time of 2:03.10.