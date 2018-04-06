Longford’s Darragh Greene wins 50m Breaststroke to complete magnificent hat-trick of National Senior Swimming titles

Longford swimming star Darragh Greene has won a third Gold medal at the Irish Open Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin.

Victory in the Men 100m Breaststroke final on Wednesday was followed by another first place in the 200m Breaststroke final on Thursday and 22-year-old Darragh completed a magnificent hat-trick of National Senior titles in producing another outstanding performance to win the 50m Breaststroke final, clocking 27.44 in a super swim this Friday evening.

Men 50m Breaststroke Final Result:

1st: Darragh Greene, NCD/UCD 27.44

2nd: Alex Murphy NCD/Aer Lingus 27.56

3rd: Andrew Moore UCD 28.95