Longford swimming star Darragh Greene strikes Gold again in winning the 200m Breaststroke at the Irish Open

After setting a new Irish Senior record in winning the Men 100m Breaststroke yesterday evening (Wednesday), outstanding Longford athlete Darragh Greene struck Gold again on Day 2 of the Irish Open Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin.

Darragh, a member of UCD Swimming Club, powered his way through the pool to finish first in the final of the Men 200m Breaststroke this Thursday evening, clocking 2:10.53 on his way to winning another National title, as well as making the consideration time for the European Championships in August.

There is just no stopping the extremely talented 22-year-old swimmer whose father Brian is the current Captain of Co Longford Golf Club.

Men 200m Breaststroke Final Result:

1st: Darragh Greene, NCD/UCD 2:10.53 Euro CT

2nd: Nicholas Quinn, Castlebar 2:14.35

3rd: Eoin Corby, NCL 2:18.22