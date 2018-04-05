Bronze medal for Longford swimmer Gerry Quinn in 100m Freestyle at the Irish Open
Swim Ireland - Irish Open Swimming Championships
Gerry Quinn, Longford Swimming Club.
Gerry Quinn, representing Longford Swimming Club, won a Bronze medal on Day 2 of the Irish Open Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin after finishing third in the final of the Men 100m Freestyle this Thursday evening.
It was an excellent performance by Gerry who is based in Florida since starting University there last Summer.
Men 100m Freestyle Final Result:
1st: Shane Ryan, NAC 49.04
2nd: Robbie Powell, Athlone 50.24
3rd: Gerry Quinn, Longford 50.46
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on