Longford swimming sensation Darragh Greene sets a new Irish Senior record in winning the 100m Breaststroke at the Irish Open
Swim Ireland’s Irish Open Swimming Championships
Longford swimmer Darragh Greene pictured in action.
Longford’s Darragh Greene produced a magnificent performance in setting a new Irish Senior record in winning the Men 100m Breaststroke at the Swim Ireland Irish Open Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin this Wednesday evening.
Darragh, a member of the UCD Swimming Club, clocked 1:00.21 and consideration time for the European Championships on his way to winning the National title in a wonderful achievement.
