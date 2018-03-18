Longford versus Westmeath Allianz NFL tie goes ahead as scheduled following Glennon Brothers Pearse Park pitch inspection

While many GAA fixtures gone by the wayside owing to overnight snowfall, the Longford versus Westmeath Allianz National Football League Division 3 clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park will go ahead as scheduled today, Sunday, March 18 at 2pm.

Following a 10am pitch inspection at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park the venue was declared playable.

The GAA has confirmed that the following fixtures have been postponed and rescheduled for tomorrow, March 19 weather permitting.

Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Finals

Wexford v Galway - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

Dublin v Tipperary - rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in

Offaly v Kilkenny - rescheduled for Monday March 19, 1pm throw-in

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final

Westmeath v Carlow - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2.30pm throw-in

Allianz Football League Division Two

Louth v Meath - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

Allianz Football League Division Three

Offaly v Sligo - rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in

Allianz Football League Division Four

Waterford v Leitrim - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

Wicklow v Limerick - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in