Longford versus Westmeath Allianz NFL tie goes ahead as scheduled following Glennon Brothers Pearse Park pitch inspection
Division 3 midlands derby throws in at 2pm
File photo: Longford v Westmeath goes ahead following a pitch inspection, however, many GAA fixtures have been postponed due to overnight snowfall.
While many GAA fixtures gone by the wayside owing to overnight snowfall, the Longford versus Westmeath Allianz National Football League Division 3 clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park will go ahead as scheduled today, Sunday, March 18 at 2pm.
Following a 10am pitch inspection at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park the venue was declared playable.
Following a pitch inspection @GlennonBrothers Pearse Park IS DECLARED PLAYABLE.@Allianz Football League Div. 3 game @OfficialLDGAA V @westmeath_gaa throws in at 2pm@Longford_Leader @westmeath_gaa @ShannonsideFM— Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) March 18, 2018
The GAA has confirmed that the following fixtures have been postponed and rescheduled for tomorrow, March 19 weather permitting.
Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Finals
Wexford v Galway - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
Dublin v Tipperary - rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in
Offaly v Kilkenny - rescheduled for Monday March 19, 1pm throw-in
Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final
Westmeath v Carlow - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2.30pm throw-in
Allianz Football League Division Two
Louth v Meath - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
Allianz Football League Division Three
Offaly v Sligo - rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in
Allianz Football League Division Four
Waterford v Leitrim - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
Wicklow v Limerick - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
Several #AllianzLeagues matches postponed and have been re-fixed for tomorrow Monday March 19 weather permitting— The GAA (@officialgaa) March 18, 2018
