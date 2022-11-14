Man living in Longford must have €1,000 in court in January

Man living in Longford must have €1,000 in court
A defendant who appealed a District Court decision will return before Judge Keenan Johnson in January.
Marcin Rosada (31) of Oaklands Dale, Longford appealed an assault conviction from the District Court to the Circuit Court.
Counsel for the defendant, Niall Flynn, said his client had an issues with regard to accepting responsibility.
The judge said he would adjourn the matter to January 11 at which point the defendant was to have €1,000 in court, and if he did Judge Johnson will consider imposing a six month sentence, suspended for two years.
