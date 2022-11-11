Three men in court charged with allegedly stealing cash from pensioner in Mullingar after posing as phoney tradesman

Three man are due in court in connection to the alleged theft of a large sum of money from an elderly man in Mullingar
Three men are due in court this morning charged in connection to an incident in Mullingar during which an elderly pensioner was allegedly duped out of a large sum of cash by thieves who posed as bogus tradesmen.
The trio were arrested yesterday after three males allegedly called to the home of their alleged victim in the Mullingar area last Thursday week, November 3.
During the incident, the group of men allegedly identified themselves as builders and stated the man’s roof was in need of repair.
In the days following this encounter, a large sum of cash was provided to the three males and no work was conducted on the property.
Gardaí were subsequently alerted and yesterday arrested three males on the injured party’s property.
The males, two of whom are aged in their 40s and one in his 30s, were detained for questioning at Mullingar Garda Station.
They have since been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, this morning.
