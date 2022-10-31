Peter Keenan Branch ONET Longford Fuchsia Appeal

On Tuesday last, October 25 the members of the branch travelled to Dublin to visit Dáil Éireann, thanks to Joe Flaherty TD, for the invitation.

Veterans day out in Dublin is now on December 3. Both those trips are fully booked up.

Preparations are underway for the remembrance ceremonies in November, on Friday, November 11 a service will be held in St John’s Church on Battery Road, on Remembrance Sunday, November 13 the usual ceremony will be held on the Market Square at 11 o'clock. If the square is unavailable, we will seek an alternative site that is suitable for this event.

Our chairman Tommy Watson would like to thank the Davis family and their staff, for their generosity in allowing us to hold our fundraiser at their SuperValu venue on Saturday last.

Next Branch meeting is at 8pm, on December 2 in Connolly Barracks.

Our AGM will be held on January 13, 2023 in the Vintage Club Connolly Barracks.

MAIN PHOTO CAPTION: The Peter Keenan Branch of ONET help their annual Fuchsia Appeal fundraiser at SuperValu, Longford and they are thankful to the Davis Family for their support. Pictured l to r are Peter Keenan, Pat Masterson, Chris Reilly, James Keavney, Ray Belton and Eddie Rhatigan