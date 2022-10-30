Ceili fun for all ages and cultures in Longford

Picture: Stefan Schweihofer from Pixabay
As part of Backstage Theatre's endeavours to connect the community through the arts they continue the free weekly world dance workshop that will culminate in a big Céilí for all ages and cultures in the Temperance Hall, Longford town on Saturday, November 5.
World Céilí dance combines dance from around the world including African dance, Ukrainian folk dance, Palestinian Dabke and traditional Irish Céilí to live music.
People of all ages and ethnicities are invited to come along and watch and get involved if they wish.
Participants are invited to learn something new and meet people from all over the world while welcoming new friends and neighbours.
The workshops take place every Wednesday evening at 7:30pm culminating in the Céili in the Temperance Hall on Saturday, November 5 at 3pm.
