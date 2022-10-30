Search

30 Oct 2022

Longford features in ‘A History of the GAA in 100 Objects’

Longford features in ‘A History of the GAA in 100 Objects’

30 Oct 2022 2:00 PM

Longford features in a new book entitled ‘A History of the GAA in 100 Objects’.

Curator and historian Siobhán Doyle has put together an array of treasures, curios and mementoes with commentary and context that are emblematic of the GAA’s history and role in Irish life.

The book which features something from each of the 32 counties has special mention for Longford GAA including The Flag Trolley (c.2010s) used by volunteers in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

A History of the GAA in 100 Objects acts as a signpost to significant moments in GAA history, offers fresh perspectives on a previously overlooked area of enquiry and presents new ideas not available elsewhere.

The objects of the GAA range from the informal to the formal and are key to the construction of both personal and official histories. This book repositions a range of objects, originating from the GAA, into the expanded field of Irish history by placing them as central to our understanding of past ideas and experiences.

Author Siobhán Doyle is a cultural historian and works in the National Museum of Ireland. She holds a PhD in Museum Studies from Technological University Dublin and has lectured in Design History.

Longford GAA fans hear how new book celebrates grassroots

Siobhán is from Co Wexford and has studied and worked in museums in Dublin for ten years. Her research focuses on modern Irish history and this is her first book.

A History of the GAA in 100 Objects is available from Merrion Press, bookshops, and Irish online retailers. 

