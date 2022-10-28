Down Memory Lane | Remember this stylish Longford fashion show from 2013?

In this trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of stylish and colourful photos from 2013, and a fashion show organised by the Granard Branch of St Vincent de Paul which attracted a huge crowd of 'dedicated followers of fashion' to Granard.
The show, on Tuesday, October 22, 2013, was preceded by a cheese and wine reception. Compere was Ms Ann McGuinness with many special guests and celebrity models on night.
We hope the photos, captured by Shelley Corcoran, bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.
