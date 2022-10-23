Brain Tumour Ireland calling on Longford to support #WearAHatDay 2022

Ireland’s only dedicated brain tumour charity, Brain Tumour Ireland (BTI) is calling on people in Longford to wear their favourite hat on #WearAHatDay on Friday, November 4, 2022 and donate €4 to support the charity’s vital work for brain tumour patients and their families.

Over 400 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour in Ireland each year with many contacting Brain Tumour Ireland for support following a diagnosis.

As well as online support groups for patients and families in Longford and across Ireland and practical information for patients, Brain Tumour Ireland raises awareness of brain tumour symptoms among the public and medical professionals and contributes funding to brain tumour research.

This year, Brain Tumour Ireland has partnered with milliner Sinead Gormley, who will donate a bespoke hat as a prize for the ‘Best Selfie’ posted with the hashtag ‘#WearAHatDay’. The cause is close to Sinead’s heart as her own father died from a brain tumour 18 years ago when she was 26.

Fiona Keegan, National Coordinator of Brain Tumour Ireland said: “On Friday the 4th of November, we’re inviting people in Longford to don their favourite hat for our annual Wear A Hat Day fundraiser. Our brilliant milliner for the year, Sinead will be judging the best selfie, so don’t forget to post yours online using #WearAHatDay and to donate €4 to Brain Tumour Ireland by texting BTI to 50300.

“We are so thankful to everyone who makes the effort to support the work of Brain Tumour Ireland by making a donation on Wear A Hat Day. At the heart of our work is the support we provide for patients and families in Longford and throughout Ireland with over 200 people availing of our services since January 2021. We receive no State funding, so our #WearAHatDay campaign is essential in keeping our services running year-round.”

This month, the charity will mark 10 years since its foundation with the launch of new information resources for patients and their families on www.braintumourireland.com. Further new supports will be launched in early 2023 including an online support group for parents, an online bereavement support group and individual counselling support for adults.

Brain Tumour Awareness Week 2022 Events’ Line-Up

In addition to Wear a Hat Day, BTI will hold a number of special events throughout the week October 29 to November 5 including:

Information Evening on Brain Tumour Research hosted by RCSI

Brain Tumour Ireland and the Royal College of Surgeons are hosting an information evening to discuss ongoing advancements in brain tumour research in Ireland. The event, ‘Research, clinical practice and rehabilitation: an evening to review and discuss ongoing advancements in brain tumour studies in Ireland’, will take place on Tuesday, November 1, at 6.15pm in the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, Stephen’s Green. The research will be introduced by Professor Annette Byrne, Head of the RCSI Precision Cancer Medicine Group. Other speakers include:

Dr Kate Connor, Research Fellow & Honorary Lecturer, PCM Group GBM sub-group leader will present a talk entitled ‘Searching for New Ways to Tackle Glioblastoma’.

Professor Frances Horgan, RCSI School of Physiotherapy, will present a talk entitled 'Surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, but now what? Exploring the rehabilitation needs of people with brain tumours in Ireland'.

Mr Kieron J. Sweeney, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Beaumont Hospital and RCSI Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer will present a talk entitled ‘Brain tumours: current practice and recent advancements.’



Bedtime Story

This year Brain Tumour Ireland have arranged for the paediatric consultants and neurosurgeons who treat children with brain tumours to read a bedtime story. The recordings will be available online for parents and children to hear their consultant and neurosurgeon reading some of their favourite bedtime stories including The Tiger who came for Tea and Never Bring a Zebracorn to School. Stories will be read by:

Dr Jane Pears, paediatric consultant oncologist at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin;

Mr John Caird, paediatric neurosurgeon at CHI Temple Street;

Ms Tafadzwa Mandiwanza, consultant neurosurgeon at CHI Temple Street; and

Dr Irwin Gill, Consultant Paediatrician at CHI Temple Street.



Walk and Talk event followed by lunch

Brain Tumour Ireland are hosting two ‘Walk and Talk’ events on Thursday, November 3 to mark their 10-year anniversary day. Walk and Talk events, followed by lunch, will be held at:

Marley Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin, meeting at 11.15am.

The Regional Park, Ballincollig, Cork, meeting at 11.15am.



For further information, please visit: https://braintumourireland. com/