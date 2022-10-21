Emergency services at scene of Longford collision
The emergency services are at the scene of a Longford collision
The R392 - Lanesboro to Derryhaun is currently closed.
A truck overturned just outside Lanesboro on the main road to Ballymahon. No injuries have been reported.
The road will remains closed and updates will be be provided by Longford County Council.
Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.
The Longford Community Safety Plan 2022-2024 was launched recently by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee TD
