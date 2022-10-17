Open invitation to Longford people to participate in World Music Céilí

An open invitation is being extended to anyone interested in participating in an exciting world dance project with Backstage Artist in Residence, Catherine Young
Backstage Theatre, Longford Artist in Residence, Catherine Young, continues her build up to The World Music Céilí.
The weekly workshops held every Wednesday evening at 7.30pm will culminate in a “World Céilí Event” in the Temperance Hall, Longford town on November 5.
Catherine Young creates thoughtful, engaging work, which inspires and connects with the viewer. Her work explores life and humanity, both the struggle and the beauty, with movement ranging from the delicate to the primal.
Her latest project is a multi-cultural endeavour, features live music, with dance from around the world including African dance, Ukrainian folk dance, Palestinian Dabke and traditional Irish Céilí.
“It's about learning something new and meeting people from all over the world as we welcome our new friends and neighbours,” Catherine told the Leader.
The workshops are for anyone over 18 interested in dance: “It gives people a chance to meet and integrate. You don't need dancing skills, only a willingness to try something new and show up each week. It is completely open to anyone and everybody and you don't need to be that fit.”
Pictured receiving the Excellence in Sales and Marketing Award from Octabuild chairperson Ray Molyneaux (left) is Brian Ganly, Ganly’s Longford
Delighted Longford Town FC U-17 captain Ryan Kelly lifts the EA Sports National League Tier 3 trophy following the 5-1 win over Limerick at Bishopsgate Photo: Syl Healy
An open invitation is being extended to anyone interested in participating in an exciting world dance project with Backstage Artist in Residence, Catherine Young
The Quinn brothers: Gerry (Longford Association in Dublin Life President), Monsignor Liam and Eamon (Ennybegs) on the occasion of Msgr Liam's Diamond Jubilee Mass in Ennybegs
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.