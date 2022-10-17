Open invitation to Longford people to participate in World Music Céilí

Backstage Theatre, Longford Artist in Residence, Catherine Young, continues her build up to The World Music Céilí.

The weekly workshops held every Wednesday evening at 7.30pm will culminate in a “World Céilí Event” in the Temperance Hall, Longford town on November 5.

Catherine Young creates thoughtful, engaging work, which inspires and connects with the viewer. Her work explores life and humanity, both the struggle and the beauty, with movement ranging from the delicate to the primal.

Her latest project is a multi-cultural endeavour, features live music, with dance from around the world including African dance, Ukrainian folk dance, Palestinian Dabke and traditional Irish Céilí.

“It's about learning something new and meeting people from all over the world as we welcome our new friends and neighbours,” Catherine told the Leader.

The workshops are for anyone over 18 interested in dance: “It gives people a chance to meet and integrate. You don't need dancing skills, only a willingness to try something new and show up each week. It is completely open to anyone and everybody and you don't need to be that fit.”