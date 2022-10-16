Fuel allowance to be paid for 28 weeks to 4,687 Longford people
The national fuel allowance scheme for the 2022/23 season will help many households in Longford with their winter heating costs.
Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy said the Fuel Allowance will be paid for 28 weeks to 4,687 people in Longford, with many more people in Longford to qualify this year.
He added, “The payment is made at the weekly rate of €33 or, by way of two lump sum payments if people prefer.
“In Budget 2023 my colleague Minister Humphreys also ensured a €400 additional Lump Sum payment for all households in receipt of the Fuel Allowance Payment.
"This will be paid the week commencing November 14 2022. This will bring the total value of the Fuel Allowance to €1,324 per household.”
