The Tumbling Paddies to perform in fundraiser for Longford's Latin School Community Centre

Latin School Fundraiser: Covid-19 has had a huge impact on the use of the Latin School Community Centre and as a result income is non-existent.
Day to day running costs still have to be paid, insurance, light, heat etc. With the massive increase in energy costs it is very difficult to fund these bills.
A fundraiser has been arranged and your support would be appreciated.
The Tumbling Paddies will perform in The Breffni Arms Hotel, Arva on Friday, October 7. Doors open at 9pm on stage at 10.30pm.
Tickets in local shops and on ticketstop.ie 18+ event
Longford's Glennon Brothers has won the ‘Softwood Trader of the Year’ Award for a fourth consecutive year
Donal McElligott, the captain of the Mullinalaghta St Columba's senior football squad Photo: Syl Healy
