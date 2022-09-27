County Longford Historical Society lecture on Tom Reddington

Brigadier Tom Reddington, who led the Longford Brigade of the IRA during the War of Independence
County Longford Historical Society’s first lecture of the new season will be at 8pm on Thursday, October 6 in Teallach Íosa (The Family Centre), Longford.
Seán Ó Súilleabháin will speak about Brigadier Tom Reddington, who led the Longford Brigade of the IRA during the War of Independence.
Reddington, a native of Galway, was a woodwork instructor in Longford. He died tragically on October 9, 1922 while serving on the pro-Treaty side in the Civil War.
Seán Ó Súilleabháin is a well-known local historian and former County Librarian in Leitrim. His major book Longford’s Republican Story 1900-2000 was published last year.
Mia Murphy Conway with Abbie and Ryan Conway at the Cullens Fun Fair in Connolly Barracks, Longford town
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.