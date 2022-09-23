Search

23 Sept 2022

Mega used car sale starts at O’Reilly and Sons, Longford

Longford Live reporter

23 Sept 2022 2:40 PM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Ready for an upgrade? O’Reilly and Sons on the Dublin Road in Longford are running a mega used car sale for one week only, starting this Friday.

The Shannonside region’s main Nissan and Volkswagen dealer has over 70 quality used cars in stock, with something to suit all tastes and budgets. Available cars include ex-management vehicles and a fantastic variety of petrol, diesel and electric models from a broad range of manufacturers.

There are huge reductions on all used models – and O’Reilly’s and Sons are exclusively offering a FREE €200 fuel voucher with every used car purchased.

Flexible finance options and low deposits are available, subject to terms and conditions.

O’Reilly and Sons is Ireland’s oldest Volkswagen retailer. They are service quality award winners for 2017, 2018 and 2019, and were this year named the County Longford Winner of Inaugural SEAI Electric Vehicle Dealership Award.

O’Reilly’s are a contracted aftersales agent for Volkswagen passenger cars and Volkswagen light commercial vehicles and as of 2021, are proud to be Ireland’s newest Nissan dealer, and contracted aftersales agents for Nissan Passenger cars and LCVs.

They offer a comprehensive aftersales service for Volkswagen and Nissan cars and vans to include parts sales, warranty and recall work.

They also offer car servicing and repairs for all makes and models.

The O’Reilly and Sons showroom is based on the Dublin Road in Longford Town, next door to Dunnes Stores, and their mega used car sale runs from Friday, September 23 to Saturday, October 1. You can call them at 043-3346321 or visit oreillyandsons.ie to view their selection of used cars.

