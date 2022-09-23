Celebrate Culture Night 2022 at Joe Callaghan CCÉ concert in Edgeworthstown
Joe Callaghan CCÉ invite you to the Green, Edgeworthstown this Friday night, September 23, at 8pm to celebrate Culture Night 2022.
A great night’s entertainment is promised with performances from a variety of groups, solo artists, dancers and storytellers. Looking forward to seeing you all there.
Lynn Egar, 48, (purple hoodie) arrives for a special sitting of Mullingar District Court, Co Westmeath, where she was charged with the murder of her two children.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.