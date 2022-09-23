Search

23 Sept 2022

Longford Council bosses to make inventory of art

Cllr Peggy Nolan (FG).

Cllr Peggy Nolan

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

23 Sept 2022 9:00 AM

Longford County Council will prepare a list of artworks in its possession for members and present it at the October meeting of the local authority.

The list will be compiled after a motion was proposed by Cllr Peggy Nolan (FG).

Cllr Nolan raised the issue at the September meeting of the authority as members discussed a Placemaking Strategic Policy Committee Meeting held in July which approved a proposal to pursue funding for the Longford County Squirrel Trail Project.

Cllr Nolan referenced the work of Bernard Canavan, the Wicklow born artist reared in Edgeworthstown, who emigrated to the UK in 1959. Mr Canavan is a prominent artists who has work in the care of Longford county Council.

Cllr Nolan said although she knew the local authority had ownership of Mr Canavan's work, she had no idea where it is or how to advise anyone who wishes to see the art. The Fine Gael representative said there are other works by notable artist in the ownership of the local authority.

Cllr Nolan's proposal was that a list of the arts acquired by the council should be drawn up and presented to the members at the next meeting of the authority. Cllr Nola also suggested that an exhibition of the works be arranged and any funds raised in such an exhibition could used for worthy causes.

The proposal was seconded by Cllr Mick Cahill (FF).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media