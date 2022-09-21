WEATHER WATCH: Mainly dry and sunny today with heavy rain expected later
Mainly dry and sunny today across Leinster with highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees with southerly winds increasing moderate to fresh.
Becoming cloudy and breezy tonight with rain spreading from the west and turning heavy, widespread and persistent by morning, with a chance of local spot flooding.
Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh south or southwest winds.
Patchy rain & drizzle will gradually move in from the west today ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 21, 2022
Staying largely dry in the east & south with some sunny spells ⛅️
Highs of 15-19°C ️
Moderate to fresh southerly winds
More herehttps://t.co/9gKN6SVW9C pic.twitter.com/JYrTiq4fOO
Pollen Forecast
Low on Wednesday and Thursday
