Longford dog crowned Champion Dog of the Show in Strokestown
A Longford dog was crowned Champion Dog of the Show in Strokestown recently.
Seamus Gettings, Longford and his Champion Dog were delighted with their triumph at Strokestown Show.
Also in the photo are Mary Owens, Ann Feeney, Ollie Feeney, Michael Mullen (Judge) Joe Doherty, Ger Fleming (Judge), Anna Dolan and Rowan Owens Picture: Mary Regan
