All eyes on exciting north Longford concert

Ballinalee's Holy Trinity Church
An exciting concert will be performed in Ballinalee’s Holy Trinity Church, at 8pm on Thursday, September 29 which will see some old friends back together - some of them started in the music business almost fifty years ago.
This concert will benefit Holy Trinity Church, and it’s an appealing lineup, featuring the legendary Mattie Fox, with Charlie Arkins, Matt Leavy, Dessie Hynes and Eddie Quinn.
Tickets for this fundraiser are available in all shops in Ballinalee. Admission is €10.
The show will be for a full two hours, so you’re advised to bring a cushion!
Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy will be participating in the Longford Alzheimer Society Memory Walk on Sunday, September 18 at 3pm in The Mall
Cathy Keighery, Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation liaison nurse manager for Longford, who is urging people to go Up the Hill for Jack and Jill during the month of October
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.