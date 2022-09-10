‘Swap the small talk for the big talk’ : Pieta urges people to familiarise themselves with the ‘SIGNS of Suicide’

Pieta – Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity – is once again partnering with Sam's Barbers on World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday, September 10 to support the ‘SIGNS of Suicide’ campaign.

Since 2021, Pieta has documented a 14% increase in the number of men reaching out to the charity so as part of the ‘SIGNS of Suicide’ campaign, Pieta is urging men to ‘swap the small talk for the big talk’ to openly discuss their feelings with a friend, family member or anyone they feel comfortable confiding in.

Not only has there been an increase in men reaching out to Pieta for help, but there has also been a significant increase in younger people under 25 contacting the charity for help and support relating to suicide, self-harm, and suicide bereavement since the beginning of 2022.

Pieta therapists found that most people who talk about suicide do not want to die. They simply want to stop the pain they feel. Knowing some of the SIGNS to listen and watch out for is the first step in helping someone.

SIGNS to look out for include:

Sleep disturbance

Isolation

Giving way possessions

No interest in anything

Speaking of no future

Speaking about the ‘SIGNS of Suicide’ campaign ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, Stephanie Manahan, CEO of Pieta, said;

“'SIGNS of Suicide’ is a really important campaign for us and World Suicide Prevention Day is the perfect opportunity to instill a really important message of hope. We want to ensure that everyone is aware of what to look out for with friends or family members so they can reach out in an understanding way, and direct that person to help. We launched the ‘SIGNS of Suicide’ campaign in January 2022 with Sam’s Barbers in order to reach a wider male demographic in the high-risk category. Since then, we have seen an increase in calls from men seeking help, so it is really encouraging to see them reaching out more and more. We would urge everyone to be aware of the ‘SIGNS of Suicide’ and encourage their friends and family to ‘swap the small talk for the big talk’.”

Singer / Song Writer, Aaron J Hart, who is a ambassador for the ‘SIGNS of Suicide’ campaign said; “It has been an absolute honour to be part of this campaign and to support Pieta in their endeavours to reach those considering suicide. In the past, I was in a very dark place, and it was my friends who recognised this in me and encouraged me to seek the help I needed – to be able to educate others on what to look out for and how you could potentially save the life of a loved one is so important for me. Following my involvement in the campaign earlier this year, so many people have reached out to me to express how it has helped them. I look forward to continuing to support Pieta with the ‘SIGNS of Suicide’.”

When speaking about partnering with the ‘SIGNS of Suicide’ campaign, Sam Donnelly, owner of Sam’s Barbers, said; “When people come into our barbers, they really do open up. We have regular customers who feel comfortable to ‘swap the small talk for the big talk’ and that’s why we believe in this campaign. So many people are struggling in silence. Recognising the ‘SIGNS of Suicide’ and having the information to hand really is an empowering feeling. Pieta is a fantastic organisation and I fully support the work that they do. If I can play a small part in helping someone or raising awareness of the SIGNS so that someone recognises something in a friend or family member, then I will be extremely happy. We need to support each other and look out for each other as much as possible.”

When you know the SIGNS, you can follow three simple steps, A.P.R. (Ask – Persuade – Refer) – and just like CPR, it can save a life. If someone opens up to you, don’t be afraid to Ask them directly if they are thinking of suicide or wanting to kill themselves. Talking to them openly and honestly is one of the best things you can do. Even just listening is one of the most powerful tools available to us. Once you have asked the question, calmly and gently Persuade them to seek help or to allow you to assist them in getting help. If you cannot persuade them, remember that Pieta’s 24/7 Crisis Helpline is open 24 hours day. As soon as you can, Refer or guide them to Pieta – if you can, make the call with them or travel with them to the appointment.

Pieta’s qualified counsellors specialise in suicide prevention and tackling self-harm. The charity has centres all over Ireland and Pieta’s Freephone Crisis Helpline is open 24/7. All services are provided free of charge and no referral is needed.

For more information and help visit www.pieta.ie