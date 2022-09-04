Man arrested as three siblings killed in violent Dublin incident
Gardaí are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding an incident at a residence in Rossfield Estate, Tallaght on Sunday, September 4, 2022.
Investigating Gardaí have confirmed that a female aged 18 years and boy and girl aged 8 years (twins), were fatally injured in the course of the incident.
A male in his early 20s arrested at the scene remains in Garda custody at Tallaght Garda Station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
A teenage boy aged 14 years also injured in the incident is continuing to receive treatment in hospital, his injures are not life threatening.
The scene in Rossfield Estate remains sealed off for forensic examination.
