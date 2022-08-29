Patients urged to consider options before attending busy Mullingar hospital emergency department
The Regional Hospital Mullingar’s Adult Emergency Department is busy today (Monday, August 29).
A spokesperson for Ireland East Hospital Group has said, "The hospital is in escalation and the teams are working to manage the current Adult In-Patient and Covid-19 Bed Capacity together with Scheduled Care.
"We would ask patients to consider their options before attending the Emergency Departments. If you do come to ED and are not triaged as seriously ill, you may need to wait for a long period to be seen.
"Adult Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised. Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period."
