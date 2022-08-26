Search

26 Aug 2022

Longford women row in behind HER Outdoors Week

Her Outdoors

HER Outdoors Week in Longford took place from August 8 until August 14. During this week all women had the opportunity to venture outside and partake in a new activity

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

26 Aug 2022 8:00 AM

HER Outdoors Week took place from August 8 until August 14. During this week all women had the opportunity to venture outside and partake in a new activity.

There are so many amazing outdoor activities available on this tiny island, and this was appreciated to the fullest!

The participants had the opportunity to try their hands at several activities, including dancing, trail walking and archery.

Sarah Mulligan, Longford Sports Partnership Coordinator, hailed the success of HER Outdoors Week.

She said, “What a wonderful time we have had with Sport Ireland’s HER Outdoors Week! It was an opportunity for all females to escape to the outdoors and try something new.

“Females in Longford discovered the fun and freedom of the outdoors. It really ignited that sense of adventure.

“In Longford we had archery, yoga, kayaking, cycling and much more. Hopefully we have inspired, educated, and encouraged more females to get out into the great outdoors. The weather could simply not have been better for it.”

Sarah concluded, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who took part, especially our instructors and Sport Ireland, who provided the funding for this project.”

If you would like further information about Longford Sports Partnership please contact 043 33 43493 or sports@longfordcoco.ie or check out website www.longfordsports.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media