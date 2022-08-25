Fifty years not out for Longford Meals on Wheels

Co Longford Social Services CLG is celebrating 50 years producing and delivering meals for older persons throughout the town and county of Longford.

The organisation founded by Sr Calasanctius and Dr Gerry McDonagh recognised the need for a Social Service within the county.

Padraic Gearty was nominated Chairperson on its inception, a post he held for some 38 years. In 2009 Padraic resigned his post but not before he assigned Donie Murtagh, Chairperson and Denis Hughes, Assistant Chairperson. Both men joked, “It is now taking two of us to fill the post held by one man for 38 years!”

Sadly, 2011 saw the passing of Sr Calasanctius and Padraic and recently Dr Gerry McDonagh, three wonderful people who motivated and guided the entire workforce at Co Longford Social Services.

The Patrons over the years were Bishop Cathal B Daly, Archdeacon William Bond C of I and Rev. Lawerence Graham of the Methodist Church whose successors were Bishop Colm O’Reilly, Archdeacon Roy Jackson, Archdeacon Stanley Johnson and Canon David Catterall together with Rev Harold Agnew, Rev Bill Perkins, Rev Andrew Dougherty and Rev Stephen Foster.

Today, 50 years later the service has gone from strength to strength, delivering over 37,000 meals in 2021.

Those who because of age, disability or illness and are unable to prepare meals- have inadequate cooking facilities- have health and social needs that are referred by Drs, hospitals and Public Health Nurses have availed of the service over the years.

It is particularly important for those who are socially isolated or living in remote areas by helping them to remain independent in their own homes. It can also enable early detection of problems that require further investigation.

A front line service before, through and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the service continues with its production and delivery of meals to their wonderful clients and all this has been made possible because of the hard work and dedication of their staff, CE, Tus and volunteers.

Meals on Wheels is an essential service for many seniors and it became more so during the pandemic. Many of the volunteers had to stop volunteering because of endangering their own health or putting family members at risk. Despite the loss of many of the volunteers, Meals on Wheels was able to sustain the operations and continue the service.

Longford Social Services has seen over the years, recessions and booms, Beast from the East, crises of all shapes and sizes and a pandemic. Due to Covid-19 they had to close their charity shop which would have been run by volunteers in the at-risk category. This was a necessary form of income. Unfortunately, they will not be re-opening. All other fundraising activities ceased during the pandemic, the first fundraising event in two years being the Church Gate Collection, in December 2021.

Nobody anticipated the pandemic to last for as long as it did and hopefully, we do not see another wave coming for the winter months.

Longford Social Services has been particularly fortunate in that so many people over the years have given so willingly of their time and talents.

A Mass will be offered in thanksgiving for all their past and present volunteers and their wonderful recipients past and present, friends and families.

As Covid-19 regulations lessen please watch out for neighbours and friends and if there is anybody who really could use the service, please call 043.3350114 or visit the website mealsonwheelslongford.ie

A go fund me page has been set up on the website under “donate” to help with increased spiralling costs associated with keeping the service going. Any contribution towards the service would be greatly appreciated.