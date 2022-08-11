Longford looks forward to Midlands Motorcycle Festival

Billy Beahan, Martin Abel, Frank Kane, Dyna, Gary and Mac at the launch of the Freewheelers MC Midlands Motorcycle Festival Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Following on from the success of last year's Freewheelers MC Midlands Motorcycle Festival, the club is staging the event once again.
This year it will be held in Connolly Barracks, Longford town and includes cash prizes and trophies in many categories, from custom to vintage bikes.
There is also a chance to win a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
The Freewheelers MC annual charity run in aid of Longford Hospice will be arriving into the barracks during the event.
Frank Kane said: “We hope you will give them a huge welcome and support for such a worthy local cause.”
At this year's event there will be lots to see and do with trade stalls, food, music and free face painting for the kids and of course lots of fantastic motorcycles of all makes and sizes on display.
On Saturday the day's event culminates with a rock gig at the Longford Arms Hotel with the Pat McManus Band (of Mama's Boys fame) and local band Neon who are well known on the bike scene.
Mr Kane concluded, “The Freewheelers MC, North-Central chapter based in Longford would like to thank the people of Longford for their support last year and we look forward to seeing you all again on Saturday, August 13.”
