11 Aug 2022

Longford rolls out red carpet for French visitors

Ballinamuck

Longford County Council hosted an official welcome event for members of the Ballinamuck/Essert Twinning Committee on Friday, July 29 Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Longford and Ballinamuck rolled out the red carpet to mark the 25th anniversary of the Ballinamuck/Essert Twinning.

Longford County Council hosted an official welcome event for members of the Ballinamuck/Essert Twinning Committee on Friday, July 29.

Guests of honour, members of the Ballinamuck/Essert Twinning Committee were welcomed to the Council by Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern and Chief Executive Paddy Mahon.

The 25-year twinning agreement between Ballinamuck and Essert in north-eastern France has seen many meetings of both communities throughout the years.

The agreement has allowed people from both areas to share in each other’s cultural events and celebrations.

Much discussion at the event centred around the success of the twinning as it opened up many opportunities for cultural exchanges between people.

Most especially, the agreement was seen as particularly important for creating positive new experiences for young people from both Ballinamuck and Essert.

Speaking at the event, Cllr Turlough McGovern welcomed the people of Essert to County Longford. “This twinning, having taken place on Europe Day 1997, has proven to be a great success story for the people of Ballinamuck and the people of Essert in France. We welcome everyone from Essert to County Longford once again. I hope they enjoy their visit on this the twenty-fifth anniversary of this very successful twinning.”

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon spoke on the importance of such twinning agreements for the strengthening of relations between people. “Longford County Council has proudly supported this twinning agreement. The strengthening of relations between different communities can add so many new opportunities for all, as it has done for the people of Ballinamuck and Essert.”

