Longford-Westmeath TD welcomes extension of popular Night-Time Economy Support Scheme

Junior Minister for Trade Promotion Robert Troy has given a ringing endorsement to the Government's announcement to extend the Night-Time Economy Support Scheme with an additional investment of €1.4m bringing the total allocated to this Scheme to €4m.

The Scheme will be extended until 12 noon on the 10th of August or until the funding is exhausted, whichever comes first.

The Night-Time Economy Support Scheme (NTESS) was launched on 22nd June providing funding of €2.6 million to pubs, nightclubs, cafés and other suitable licenced/unlicensed premises to support the provision of entertainment during off-peak times.

The aim is to promote an increase in footfall in our cities, towns and villages as well as providing artists with paying gigs and customers with a more alternative, diverse and inclusive night-time offering.

This initiative is in support of 2 recommendations in the Report of the Night-Time Economy Taskforce.

The Scheme has proved popular with industry and venue owners willing to stimulate the Night-Time Economy in their areas and Minister Martin has now increased the funding available and reopened the Scheme.

“I am delighted that the Night-Time Economy Support Scheme has been extended with an additional €1.4 million available to businesses and venues," said . This scheme offers a more sustainable night-time offering across the country including in my constituency of Longford and Westmeath. I hope the businesses and venues in the midlands benefit from this extension and continue to create a bright and vibrant night-time economy.”

Applications can be made for the scheme through the dedicated application website from 12 noon on July 27th 2022. Anyone who has submitted a full application and received an acknowledgement need not reapply.

Applications are invited under 2 separate strands:

Strand A: Licensed premises –pubs, restaurants and wine bars, nightclubs and other suitable licensed premises that operate in the Evening and Night-Time Economy, who want to trial a series of events/cultural activities (minimum of 4 events) during off peak times from Monday to Thursday (excluding weekends) from 6pm onwards.

Strand B: Unlicensed premises – cafés, including cafés that may have their premises in a retail outlet, dry bars, local galleries and other suitable non-licensed premises, who want to trial a series of events/cultural activities (minimum of 4 events) in the later evening or night-time hours from 6pm, with a commitment to open until at least 9pm in the evening, from Monday to Sunday.

The entertainment/cultural events must be of a participative or performance nature and can include but not limited to the following:

· live music, including electronic music, performance

· comedy nights

· dance either performed or a participative event

· literature or poetry nights

· theatrical productions or plays

· craft events

· art/photographic exhibitions

The Night-Time Economy Support Scheme has been developed in consultation with representatives from the night-time economy sector.