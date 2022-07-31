WEATHER WATCH: Mixed bag expected for week ahead with rain and humid temperatures on the way

Mixed weather for the rest of the week with rain to start, and settled conditions potentially building by the end of the week. Warmest conditions across the south and east.

Today

Dull and misty to begin this morning with rain in parts. Drier and brighter conditions in the northwest will follow to other areas through the morning. Many areas will have a dry afternoon with sunny spells, along with isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in southern counties, in light northwest or variable winds.

Dry and calm for much of tonight, with some mist and fog forming in parts. Some clear spells also. Later in the night, rain will move into the southwest. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees.

pic.twitter.com/ritkzh2VTZ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 31, 2022

Monday

Dry to start on Monday for many with some early brightness. However rain in the southwest in the morning will spread northwards during the day, reaching the northeast later in the afternoon. The rain will turn heavy in the afternoon and evening and may lead to spot flooding, particularly in Atlantic coastal counties.

Misty with some hill or coastal fog. Becoming breezier with moderate southwest winds, occasionally fresh. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees.

Monday night will be damp, locally wet with showers at times and breezy, all in moderate to fresh southwest winds. Warm and muggy too with temperatures not falling below 14 to 18 degrees.

Tuesday

Blustery outbreaks of showery rain to start on Tuesday, followed by intermittent warm sunny spells too. Highest temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees in brisk moderate southwest winds.

Tuesday night will be fairly cloudy with light patchy outbreaks of rain in the west, isolated clear spells elsewhere. Temperatures generally not falling below 12 to 15 degrees, in light to moderate southwest winds.

Wednesday

A mix of sunny spells and light scattered showers for Wednesday. Cooler than previous days with highest temperatures of 15 to 20 with moderate southwest winds veering northwesterly.

Mostly clear spells, with just isolated light showers on Atlantic coasts on Wednesday night. A cooler night than of late with lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees, with northwest winds falling light.