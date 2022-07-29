Longford Leader Farming: Emissions need to be set at lower end scale

Senator Micheál Carrigy has said we need to opt for the lower end scale in relation to agricultural emissions
Senator Micheál Carrigy has said we need to opt for the lower end scale in relation to agricultural emissions and we can target farmers to invest in rooftop solar panels to incentivise carbon credits.
Whilst it is right to set ambitious targets for carbon emission reductions we must not place all the blame on both farmers and rural dwellers. As we know the Irish food sector is a huge industry and it is something we need to protect fiercely.
