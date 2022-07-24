Search

24 Jul 2022

Longford Leader Farming: Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Bill must be strengthened with legislation

Tipperary councillors congratulate to Tim Cullinan on becoming IFA president

IFA President Tim Cullinan

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

24 Jul 2022 10:00 AM

IFA president, Tim Cullinan, has called on legislation to be further strengthened to ensure greater equity for Irish farmers and security within the Irish food supply chain.

In his address to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill, the IFA President called for stiffer sanctions in the line of fines to be set in place for those who are found in breach of the legislation set forward in the Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Bill.

“The current proposal for a €1000 maximum fixed price penalty is not acceptable. The implementation of a substantial fine is needed to deter any breach of this legislation; we cannot have a situation where retailers or processors are playing ignorant to any rules set out in this bill.

“The sanctions need to be set higher, the IFA propose a much higher limit of €4 million or 4% of annual turnover, whichever is higher. This would coincide with similar penalty criteria as set out by the GDPR legislation,” the IFA President stated.

Mr Cullinan also highlighted the need for a ban on below cost procurement of food as a priority to ensure the long-term sustainability of food production in Ireland.

“The legislation put forward in the Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Bill must include a ban on below cost procurement of food. It is necessary to secure the long-term sustainability of farmers to produce food, and it is also in line with the sustainability programmes which both the retailers and processors have set out,” he said.

“As per Jim Power’s report on the horticulture sector - Retail Price Compression Threatens the Viability of Irish Horticulture – the continuous downward pressure applied by retailers on price will have a seriously damaging effect on the level of food production in Ireland,” he added.

“With a growing threat of global food shortages, it is imperative that the Irish Government do all they must to ensure that food production in Ireland has a future which is economically viable for farmers.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media