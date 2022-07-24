Longford singer songwriter makes it all 'Worthwhile'

Defying the convention of having “just one style” Killoe singer songwriter SuZen latest release highlights the rich vocal style of the artist.

The haunting ballad illustrates the vocal dexterity of the singer songwriter whose real name is Susan Ward.

Her latest offering 'Worthwhile' was released on July 1st on all streaming platforms: “It's doing good. I have clocked up 600 streams on Spotify so far.

"I have people liking and sharing it. The aim is to be as productive as possible, so I have more on the way,” SuZen said of her latest track.

Worthwhile is a chilled out love song about having that special someone who makes your life worthwhile.



SuZen is also a part of Irish band Future Fears playing synth and harmonising to Dave Duggan's vocals. They have released an EP 'Lucid'.

Clocking up the listens is essential to meld the business side of music with the creative side: “The way music is distributed has changed. I am trying my best. It is about getting as much out as possible.”

SuZen's musical palette is quite varied: “My actual style is very diverse. I'm a classically trained singer first of all.

That's what I studied in college. I like many different genres, so it's difficult to say what my style is.”

She says this gives her music scope: “I was told many years ago “oh, you need to have one genre,”, but that's not for me, I am not able to, so I have given up trying. I have a wide variety of influences.



"I am a big fan of voices, like Judy Garland, Dusty Springfield or Keri Ellis.

"I have studied classical music since I was three.

"My dad is a music teacher, so I grew up being exposed to very diverse musical styles.”

To hear SuZen's musical output check out her Spotify, Soundcloud and Instagram pages.