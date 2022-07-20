Removal of AIB cash services “devastating blow” to Longford town

The removal of all cash and cheque services from AIB in Longford town has been described as “a devastating blow for the town”.

Customers were notified yesterday that from 21 October, AIB will no longer offer cash and cheque services at the counter, or through machines inside the branch.

This means there will not have notes, coins, cheques, foreign exchange, bank drafts; and will remove any drop safes and night safes. They will also remove the ATM outside the branch.

Senator Micheál Carrigy believes the move will disproportionately affect one sector of society: “While a lot of transactions are now online, the reality is that cash is still hugely important in the rural economy, for small country businesses and for the older generations in particular, the use of cash is critical and the local bank was hugely important in terms of accessing cash and doing the normal day to day transactions.”

Senator Carrigy continued: “As a postmaster myself I welcome the enhanced An Post deal, where AIB customers will be able to withdraw up to €1,500 in cash per day from their current account and lodge up to €5,000 a week in cash however I did not want to see it happen this way and I think AIB may be premature in coming to this decision.

“I feel this is an appalling way to treat customers and all these banks seem to have no regard whatsoever for their customers who made them and bailed them out to the tune of €42 billion,” Senator Carrigy said of the move.

Banking in person in AIB will now require customers to travel to Cavan, Mullingar or Roscommon: “The options are now narrowing for people choosing a bank and people are of course concerned that the loss of cash services is just another step towards closure of the branch and it is important that AIB provide guarantees that this is not the case,” the Senator said.

Senator Carrigy concluded " As we know with An Post there will be no ATM facilities after 5:30pm Monday to Friday and from 1pm on a Saturday. We need to ensure that ATMs remain available in our towns and villages as without access to cash, the economic viability of these towns will be further undermined and this cannot be allowed to happen.”