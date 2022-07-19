19 people assisted by Lough Ree RNLI as season reaches its peak

Just after 8am yesterday morning (Monday 18 July) Lough Ree RNLI was requested by the Coast Guard to go to the assistance of four people on board a stranded cruiser near Clonminch Island on the lake. It brought to 19 the number of people assisted in six incidents this week.

In the most recent call-out the lifeboat crew located the 32ft cruiser which had run aground on rocks south of Clonminch Island. After confirmation that all four people on board were well and following an inspection of the stricken vessel it was towed to safe water and continued under its own power.

The rocks around the Hexagon Shoal claimed another casualty when on Sunday (17 July) the ‘Tara Scougall’ with her volunteer crew was called to the assist five people on board a speedboat on the rocks. Launched at 2.42pm under helm Kieran Sloyan the lifeboat reached the scene in minutes. On arrival the volunteer crew found that three people had been taken on board a passing vessel while the remaining two were rescued by the lifeboat crew. The speedboat, which was holed and taking water was towed to Coosan Point where it was beached.

While this call-out was continuing Lough Ree RNLI lifeboat station was alerted to an incident at Coosan Point where a member of the public had been injured while jumping into the lake. The casualty was assisted by Shane McCormack, a volunteer helm and casualty care specialist.

In a double call-out last week (Thursday 14 July) Lough Ree RNLI responded to a call for assistance at midday to five people on board a stranded cruiser on the Hexagon Shoal. The cruiser was towed to safe water and headed north towards Lanesboro. While returning from this call the volunteer crew were diverted to another incident near Inchclearaun where a 27ft cruiser with one person on board was stranded on rocks. Following inspection the boat was towed off the rocks and continued north.

On Monday (11 July) Lough Ree RNLI volunteer crew was called to assist a 40ft cruiser with five people on board which was stranded on rocks at Kids Island. After safety checks the boat was towed to safe water.

After a busy weekend on and off the water Lough Ree RNLI Lifebaot Operations Manager Kevin Ganly requested that: “the public using amenities around Coosan Point stay well away from the slipway and launch area for the charity’s lifeboat. At busy times congestion in the area can hamper the launch of the lifeboat responding to an emergency call.”