17 Jul 2022

Longford motorist fined €750 but avoids driving ban

FILE PHOTO Picture: Mike B, Pexels.com

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

17 Jul 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A father of six who pleaded guilty to a number of motoring offences avoided a driving ban at Longford District Court.

John McDonald (42) of 18 Cluain Ard, Longford was before Judge Bernadette Owens relating to charges stemming from two separate incidents.

The first set of charges arose on Friday, December 24 at 11:20am when Gardaí stopped a car driven by the defendant. Mr McDonald was asked for tax and a certificate of insurance but failed to produce them. The vehicle also had a bald tyre.

The second offence related to an incident when the defendant was observed by Garda Peter Leonard using a mobile phone while driving. On this occasion a fixed charge penalty notice was issued, but it was not paid.

Solicitor Fiona Baxter pointed out to the court that her client does not have any previous convictions for road traffic offences.

Ms Baxter said the defendant's wife doesn't drive and the loss of Mr McDonald's licence will mean the family have to use a taxi for the school run putting them under significant financial hardship. The solicitor asked Judge Owens to use her discretion and not ban her client from driving.

The judge registered convictions and imposed a fine of €300 for no insurance, €150 for the no tax offence, €100 for the bald tyre charge and a fine of €200 for using a mobile phone while driving.

