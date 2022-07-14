Search

14 Jul 2022

‘All we want is the weather’, says Tully ahead of Granard Agricultural Show return

Granard Show

Damien Bratton AXA, Gerry Tully (Show Chairperson) and Hazel McVeigh (Show Secretary) Pic: Shelley Corcoran

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

14 Jul 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@iconicnews.ie

It’s probably fair to say Gerry Tully has more reason than most to look forward to the return of Granard’s Agricultural Show this weekend.

The chairperson of the north Longford based spectacle has been waiting three years to once again lead his native town into the agricultural spotlight following on from its last staging in 2019.

That hiatus, albeit Covid enforced, hasn’t in any way dented the appetite of a man who is very much single minded in terms of what this weekend’s two day affair has to offer.

“It’s always well supported locally, all the businesses in town support it which is great to see,” he said.

“2019 was a huge show in Granard. For everybody it (onset of Covid-19) was a disaster but now people are keen to go again and they want to get out and see things.”

A horseman by trade, Gerry is understandably drawn to Sunday’s line up and the promise of a star studded line up of top class showjumping.

Equally, and perhaps unsurprisingly, that eagerness could also be levelled at what lies in store some 24 hours earlier as Granard prepares to welcome cattle dealers and farmers from not just Co Longford but nationwide.

“Our big competition on (Saturday) July 16 is our Axa Cow and Calf class,” he said.

“It’s an All Ireland cow and calf competition and there is a prize fund of €2,000 which will keep all the cattle men interested and we have various horse classes as well.

“We try and accommodate everybody from horses to sheep and cattle and that before you mention our many trade stands and crafts.

“Our show has showjumping on the Sunday which is a two day show.

“Most shows now are just one day but we went back to the two days and we have €1,400 prize money for the showjumping and the highlight of the day is a six bar competition sponsored by Safeway Scaffolding with a €500 prize winner takes all.”

In reserving a special mention to the many sponsors who helped ensure this year’s show could rival the very finest the midlands has to offer, Gerry said the lure of umpteen children’s amusements and festivities ensured the occasion was one for all the family to enjoy.

“There is things there for all agegroups,” he added.

“But we need the weather, all we want is good weather.

“If we get that people will come, the countdown is on and we are looking forward to it.”

