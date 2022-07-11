Longford / Westmeath Minister launches first Grow Digital regional workshop in Midlands

Yvonne Sheehan, ADTA; Seán Tobin, Enterprise Ireland, Caitríona Mordan, ATIM Cluster Manager; Gary Hanniffy, PwC; Minister Troy; Brian O’Donovan, Mergon; Gerry Magee, Allwood; Annette Murphy
Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy, TD, launched the first of a series of Grow Digital workshops for Midlands businesses in Technical University of the Shannon, Athlone in conjunction with Advanced Technologies in Manufacturing (ATIM) cluster.
The Grow Digital workshop series will be rolled out across the regions over July and into the autumn, and will feature Digital Transition Clinics to assist businesses as they navigate the process of digitalisation.
Minister Troy said, “The goal of Grow Digital is to help drive a step-change in the level of digital uptake by enterprises right across the country. Growing our businesses’ use of digital technologies will help us to build the resilience of our enterprise base and as we work to future-proof our economy in the years ahead. We are at a point now where every business should be looking at how they could benefit from the implementation of digital technologies.
“These workshops will give enterprises across the regions an important opportunity to hear from other regional businesses that have already progressed their own digitalisation and how it has benefitted them. It is my hope that this will help to drive home the message of the potential offered by these technologies.
We’ve launched these workshops alongside the new Digital Transition Fund, which is in place to help businesses at all stages of their digital journey. I strongly encourage all businesses whether they have yet to embrace digitalisation or are further along their digital journey to find out more of the supports available to them and avail of the financial and advisory supports if applicable.”
