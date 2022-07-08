Search

08 Jul 2022

Very exciting times for Longford's Cian’s Kennels

Street Wildlife Club Charity

The launch of the Streete Wildlife Club Charity Clay Shoot in aid of Cian's Kennels

Reporter:

News Reporter

08 Jul 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford’s Cian’s Kennels will be beneficiaries of the proceeds raised from Streete Wildlife Club’s annual Charity Clay Shoot for the Luke Kiernan Perpetual Cup on Sunday week, July 17.

It was also announced last week that Cian’s Kennels CLG is amongst the thirty-five national finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The charity will contest in the Health & Wellbeing category of this year’s Awards.

Cian’s Kennels is a charitable organisation which allows children who are in hospital for extended periods to have access to their family pets.

The charity was founded by Evelyn and Enda Neary in memory of their 15-year-old son Neary who sadly passed away on September 23, 2019 after being diagnosed with hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma. 

During his treatment at the Children's Hospital in Crumlin, the Neary family set about placing Cian's beloved dog, Cooper, in a nearby kennel which allowed the two to meet every single day.

Time spent with Cooper, exercising & training him became the highlight of Cian's days at home in between hospital stays and treatments. 

Thanks to funding through the HSE National Lottery scheme, Cian's Kennels now provides kenneling, veterinary checks, transport and other expenses so that no costs arise for the families involved.  Their services support the emotional wellbeing of children with life-limiting and serious illnesses. 

Each of the 35 finalists will now receive €1,000 and a hand-crafted trophy and proceed to the grand final.

Streete Wildlife Club is delighted to be able to help Cian Kennels, and they are looking forward to seeing a big turnout.

Club spokesperson Seamus Dennins said, “We thank the following who are kindly sponsoring the shoot MG Grahan Monaghan, Lakelands Shooting Centre Mullingar, Delaney Commercials Naas, Pat Denning Garden Services Lismacaffrey and Campbell Electrical Lismacaffrey.”

The shoot will start with the first squad away at 9am and last squad at 1pm and to partake in the shoot you MUST pre book.
To book or for any further enquiries please phone or text 086 2582370.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media