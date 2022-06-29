Search

29 Jun 2022

Drugs destined for Midlands market seized as part of €900,000 Revenue busts

Drugs destined for Midlands market seized as part of €900,000 Revenue busts

Drugs destined for Midlands market seized as part of €900,000 Revenue busts

Drugs destined for the Midlands market were seized today as part of a massive €900,000 Revenue bust. 

As part of routine operations, Revenue Officers, with the assistance of detector dog Milo, seized 39kgs of herbal cannabis, with a value of approximately €800,000.

The drugs were discovered at Dublin Port, concealed in boxes containing food stuffs, that had arrived in a consignment from Spain and were destined for an address in Dublin. 

Separately, also today (Wednesday, June 29), as part of routine operations, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone, seized over 5kgs of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of more than €107,000.

The illegal drugs originated in Spain and were destined for an address in County Westmeath.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

