Heavy Goods Vehicles to be bypassed from Longford town streets

Cllr Seamus Butler has expressed his delight at the progress with regard to preventing heavy goods vehicles from passing through the town.

“It was on my motion, which was unanimously supported by everybody that we got the idea of getting the heavy goods vehicles out of Longford town,” he said at last week’s meeting of Longford Municipal District.

“I’m greatly pleased to see progress has been made. The design is there and it’s a matter of moving on to the actual signposting. This will be a generational change for Longford.

“For years, our housing estates like Teffia Park and places like that, Park Road, all of these, have been plagued night and day with heavy goods vehicles.

“Of course, when it’s there it will have to be policed. If it’s not policed, we’ll have trucks still coming in the old way.

“This was made possible by acquisition of the Ballyminion Road between the N63 and the N5, which is a de-facto bypass for the whole of the town. And hopefully Eamon can give us a timeline as to when this can be in place.”

Area Engineer Eamon Bennett confirmed that TII has plans to complete the works and have the plan in place “before the end of the year”.