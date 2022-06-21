One-bed Longford town apartment for auction with AMV of €52,500

A one-bed apartment located just off the centre of Longford town will go to auction later this month.

Apartment 35, Sandy Lane, Richmond Street, will go to auction with Youbid.ie on June 23 with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €52,500.

The third-floor apartment extends to around 42 sq mts and is situated in a well-established town centre complex just 200 metres from Longford’s Main Street.

It is within walking distance of all the town centre amenities including cinema, shopping centre and schools.

Sandy Lane is a gated development with private and secure parking at ground floor level.

The apartment is located on the top floor of the building with lift or stairway access and comprises a hallway, open plan living/kitchen area, bedroom and bathroom.

The property comes to the market with a tenant in-situ since mid 2014, paying a monthly rental income of €450.

The annual service charge for the property is around €1,070.

Fifteen properties from five counties are listed in the June 23 auction.

All are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979.

Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.