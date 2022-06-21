One-bed Longford town apartment for auction with AMV of €52,500

A one-bed apartment located just off the centre of Longford town will go to auction with Youbid.ie on June 23 with an advised minimum value of €52,500
A one-bed apartment located just off the centre of Longford town will go to auction later this month.
Apartment 35, Sandy Lane, Richmond Street, will go to auction with Youbid.ie on June 23 with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €52,500.
The third-floor apartment extends to around 42 sq mts and is situated in a well-established town centre complex just 200 metres from Longford’s Main Street.
It is within walking distance of all the town centre amenities including cinema, shopping centre and schools.
Sandy Lane is a gated development with private and secure parking at ground floor level.
The apartment is located on the top floor of the building with lift or stairway access and comprises a hallway, open plan living/kitchen area, bedroom and bathroom.
The property comes to the market with a tenant in-situ since mid 2014, paying a monthly rental income of €450.
The annual service charge for the property is around €1,070.
Fifteen properties from five counties are listed in the June 23 auction.
All are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979.
Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.
A one-bed apartment located just off the centre of Longford town will go to auction with Youbid.ie on June 23 with an advised minimum value of €52,500
A man currently before the court on drugs, trespass and assault charges has been told he is “not out of the gap yet” despite a favourable probation report
A man charged with arson is to reappear at the next sitting of Longford Circuit Court where he will be sentenced by Judge Keenan Johnson
The access that children currently have to vape products due to lack of legislation is of concern to local politicians, youth service providers and gardaí, a meeting has heard
Ambitious plans to strengthen Longford’s educational infrastructure have been given a major boost with planning permission being given to carry out a significant redevelopment of Connolly Barracks
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.