Beautiful stone finished 3-bedroom property in Leitrim

This beautiful stone finish two storey property sited on 1.1 acres of ground at Lisgillock Glebe, Aughavas, Co Leitrim (N41 FF65).
This detached house is situated in a quiet rural area and yet only 8km from the nearby waterside town of Ballinamore.
The property is ideally suited for use as a family/starter home and comprises of the following accommodation; Hallway, living room (open fireplace), kitchen, dining room (stove), shower room and No. 3 Bedrooms.
Some of the many features include: new windows and doors, attached shed, private forest and garden area to the rear & side.
Viewing strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent
Features:
New windows and doors
installed
Attached shed/boiler
house
Garden area to the rear &
side with forested area
Stone faced property
Accommodation
Hallway
Living Room (open
fireplace)
Kitchen
Dining Room (stove)
Shower Room
No. 3 Bedrooms
Services:
Oil fired central heating
Group water scheme
Price: €145,000
Gordon Hughes Estate
Agents
Main street
Ballinamore
Co Leitrim
Tel: 0 71964 5555
Email: Info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com
