14 Jun 2022

Beautiful stone finished 3-bedroom property in Leitrim

Aughavas property

This beautiful stone finish two storey property sited on 1.1 acres of ground at Lisgillock Glebe, Aughavas, Co Leitrim (N41 FF65).

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

14 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents are delighted to present to market this beautiful stone finish two storey property sited on 1.1 acres of ground at Lisgillock Glebe, Aughavas, Co Leitrim (N41 FF65).

This detached house is situated in a quiet rural area and yet only 8km from the nearby waterside town of Ballinamore.

The property is ideally suited for use as a family/starter home and comprises of the following accommodation; Hallway, living room (open fireplace), kitchen, dining room (stove), shower room and No. 3 Bedrooms.

Some of the many features include: new windows and doors, attached shed, private forest and garden area to the rear & side.
Viewing strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent

Features:
New windows and doors
installed

Attached shed/boiler
house
Garden area to the rear &
side with forested area
Stone faced property
Accommodation
Hallway
Living Room (open
fireplace)
Kitchen
Dining Room (stove)
Shower Room
No. 3 Bedrooms
Services:
Oil fired central heating
Group water scheme

Price: €145,000

Gordon Hughes Estate
Agents
Main street
Ballinamore
Co Leitrim
Tel: 0 71964 5555
Email: Info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com

Local News

