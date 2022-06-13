Longford Town Suburbs Project offering part time work

Longford Town Suburbs Project - CE Scheme offer part time work placements in a number of jobs in the local community
Longford Town Suburbs Project - CE Scheme offer part time work placements in jobs based in the local community, such as, Environmental workers in the Mall Amenity Park and Longford Tidy Towns, Caretaker in St Mel’s Cathedral, Family Centre and Temperance Hall, Retail Assistants in Vincent DePaul, CASA, Enable Ireland and NCBI charity shops.
Recognised training is provided to support you while at work and for your personal development.
If you are interested in applying or would like more information, please contact Annemarie on 086 3497101 or email annemarie.campbell@longford townsuburbs.ie
A Longford man has told a court he was unable to complete an order for 175 hours community service owing to the fact he was already in prison
Karen Reilly, Ciara McDermott and Grainne Reilly pictured in Leebeen Park, Aughnacliffe on Saturday for the ‘Farmers and Fairies children’s tractor run as part of the Brian Boru Weekend Festival
An up and coming musician who got his “mojo back” after being caught with cocaine has been told his brush with the law could form the basis of a country and western song
Longford Town Suburbs Project - CE Scheme offer part time work placements in a number of jobs in the local community
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.